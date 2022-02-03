Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ED attaches TN minister’s 6.5cr assets in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached assets, whose guideline value is around ₹6
The ED attached the assets under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on his family members as well, the agency said in a tweet. (HT)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached assets, whose guideline value is around 6.5 crore, belonging to Tamil Nadu’s minister for fisheries, fishermen welfare and animal husbandry Anitha R Radhakrishnan in a disproportionate assets case. These properties were acquired when he was a minister in the AIADMK government from 2002 to 2006.

The ED attached the assets under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on his family members as well, the agency said in a tweet. Radhakrishnan was the minister for urban development in the late J Jayalalithaa cabinet.

He was expelled from the AIADMK in 2009 for anti-party activities after which he joined the DMK. He was also briefly suspended from the DMK when Radhakrishnan praised Jayalalithaa after she was acquitted in the disproportionate assets case. After winning the 2021 assembly election from a constituency in Thoothukudi district, he is now a minister in the MK Stalin-led government.

Radhakrishnan had appeared before the ED last year for questioning. The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered in 2016 by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) -- Thoothukudi Detachment, against Radhakrishnan, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of 2 crore.

During the course of the investigation, ED has provisionally attached 18 immovable properties (including 160 acres of land, residential properties) worth 1 crore (purchase value) acquired by Radhakrishnan during the check period from May 2001 to March 2006 in the names of his family members, agencies reported from a statement issued by ED. The guideline value of the attached properties is around 6.5 crore.

Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail

