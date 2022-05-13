ED files charge sheet against 2 PFI leaders

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against two Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders – Abdul Razzak Peediyakkal and Ashraf MK – for alleged laundering of funds worth ₹22 crore.

In a statement on Friday, the agency said the two accused, along with other PFI leaders and members associated with overseas entities, were developing a residential project named Munnar Villa Vista Project (MVVP) in Munnar district of Kerala “with a motive to launder money collected from foreign countries as well as within the country and to generate funds for PFI to finance its radical activities.”

“The proceeds of crime in the form of unaccounted and unexplained cash as well as foreign funds were parked in MVVP and were projected as untainted,” the law enforcement agency said.

Razzak, a divisional president of PFI’s Perumpadappu unit in Malappuram, was arrested in March this year from Kozhikode airport when he was allegedly trying to flee the country.

Ashraf MK was arrested from Delhi last month.

The ED is investigating the alleged acquisition of some foreign assets, including a bar-cum-restaurant in Abu Dhabi, by PFI leaders following the seizure of a few documents during raids against the outfit’s members in Kerala on December 8 last year.

In its statement on Friday, the agency said Razzak, a longtime member of PFI, was the key figure in representing organisations across Gulf countries and was actively involved in fundraising activities of the outfit in India and abroad.

“He transferred around ₹34 lakh from UAE to Rehab India Foundation (RIF) – a front organisation of PFI. Similarly, he transferred ₹2 lakh to M K Faizy, president of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) – political front of PFI. Investigation also revealed that he was involved in raising or collecting funds abroad and transferred around ₹19 Crore to India through illegal channels,” it added.

Ashraf MK, a member of PFI’s Kerala State Executive Council, was also involved with funding activities of PFI as well as related entities, the ED said. “He was the owner of Darbar restaurant in Abu Dhabi which served as a money laundering front of PFI. However, to conceal the laundering of proceeds of crime through Darbar restaurant, he did not disclose the fact of ownership of Darbar restaurant before the government authorities,” it said.

“He received proceeds of crime worth ₹48 lakh from his brother who was managing Darbar restaurant in Abu Dhabi. Another company owned by him – Tamar India Spices Pvt Ltd – was also used to launder proceeds of crime,” it added.

Overall, there was laundering worth ₹22 crore by both the leaders, the agency said.

There was no statement from PFI on the ED charges till the time of going to press.