ED files charge sheet against Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar in laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar and his associates in a 2018 case related to money laundering and suspicious transactions abroad through shell companies, an official familiar with the matter said.

The Congress leader, who is currently out on bail in the case, said the charge sheet was a “part of a plan to eliminate people, whom the ruling dispensation fear may create trouble for them politically or don’t surrender to them” ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections next year.

The ED case was filed after the Income Tax department seized alleged unaccounted cash worth over ₹10 crore during raids in 64 locations across the country in 2017 in connection with a probe against Shivkumar and his associates.

In its prosecution complaint in June 2018, the department claimed Shivakumar had also paid ₹5 crore to All India Congress Committee (AICC) through his political associate V Mulgund in two tranches. The reason behind the payment to the party remains unclear.

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED in September 2019 but was granted bail by Delhi high court a month later. The law enforcement agency claimed to have recovered some loose sheets, mentioning cash payments of ₹44 crore between 2014 and 2016, from the Congress leader’s residence in Bengaluru.

In its charge sheet filed in a Delhi court this week, the ED also booked Shivakumar’s associates, including transporter Sunil Kumar Sharma for allegedly transporting cash on a regular basis through hawala channels, and Shivakumar’s business partner Sachin Narayan.

In July 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a case alleging Shivakumar and his brother, D K Suresh, amassed disproportionate assets worth ₹74.93 crore during the Congress leader’s tenure as Karnataka minister between April 1, 2013 and April 30, 2018.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah was the chief minister during this period.

The CBI alleged that the Congress leader’s wealth grew exponentially during this term as state minister.

Shivakumar’s election affidavit showed he and his family had movable and immovable assets worth ₹33.92 crore before April 2013, the CBI said.

Between April 2013 and April 2018, Shivakumar and his family acquired assets to the tune of ₹128 crore. They held assets worth ₹162 crore at the end of the check period (April 2013 to April 2018), the CBI said.

The total income and receipts during these five years was ₹166 crore while their expenditure was ₹113 crore, they added.

Shivakumar alleged that all “political weapons” are being used against him ahead of next year’s state elections. He said he has belief in the law of the land and will abide by it.

“Let them do anything. In politics, they don’t leave their party (Bharatiya Janata Party) people, will they leave our party ones....things are going on,” he said.

“They (BJP leaders) have become courts, judges, police and investigation officers, let them do whatever they want,” he added.

The Congress leader claimed he is yet to receive a copy of the charge sheet.

“They (ED) have submitted it (charge sheet) to the court, we have not been given a copy yet. The court will give us the copy. Usually it has to be filed within 60 days from the day I was jailed, but they have filed it after 3-3.5 years after large scale investigation,” he said.