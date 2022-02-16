ED files money laundering case in 22,842 cr ABG Shipyard alleged bank fraud

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a money laundering case against private shipping firm ABG Shipyard and its promoters in the ₹22,842 crore alleged bank loan fraud case, news agency PTI reported.

This comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed an FIR against ABG Shipyard and its directors including its chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal.

The central probe agency had also carried out searches in 13 locations including Surat, Bharuch, Mumbai and Pune.



The ED case has been filed under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the investigators studied the CBI complaint and the forensic audit report, sources told PTI.

They added that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will specifically look into the charges of alleged "diversion" of bank loan funds, creation of shell firms to launder public money and the role of the executives of the company and others.

Instances of "huge investments" being made in the overseas subsidiary of the company by "diverting" the loans will also form an essential part of the ED probe.

The agency can also move to attach assets of the accused once money laundering and layering of funds is established.

ABG Shipyard, incorporated in 1985, is accused of defrauding 28 banks to the tune of ₹22,842 crores in what could be the biggest bank fraud in the history of India.

The company which has its shipyards in Dahej and Surat in Gujarat, allegedly took loans from a lender consortium led by ICICI, IDBI and later SBI in 2001. However, the company's account was declared as a non-profitable asset (NPA) in 2013.

The forensic auditor EY had found diversion of funds in 2019, prompting the SBI to approach the Central Bureau of Investigation the same year.





The CBI in a statement yesterday had said that the ABG Shipyard bank fraud took place under the Congress-led UPA government. The central agency had said that the company's account was declared NPA in 2013. The NPAS were to the tune of ₹22,842 crores, a majority of disbursement taking place between 2005 and 2012.

Meanwhile, politics has already erupted over the bank fraud case with the Congress and Centre attacking each other.

Accusing the Centre of complicity and collusion, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had questioned the delay in registration of criminal case against the company. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back at the Congress, saying that the company's account was declared NPA under the UPA regime.

“This was a loan given well prior to 2013. It even became an NPA by 2013. So, people dig holes into which they themselves fall,” the minister said.



(With PTI inputs)

