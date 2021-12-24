ED freezes former govt employee’s assets worth 1.46 crore

The Enforcement Directorate froze immovable property worth ₹1.46 crore belonging to Santosh Kumar Dubey, the senior commandant of the Railway Protection Force, and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a disproportionate assets case, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the press release issued by the ED, a money-laundering investigation was initiated on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) dated October 7, 2013, by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Patna. “In the FIR, it is alleged that total joint income, without deducting the expenses, during the period from the year 1998 to 2013, of Santosh Kumar Dubey and his wife Priya Dubey, both public servants, from salary and other known sources are ₹1,57,27,000,” said the ED.

However, despite their official income, the value of the properties acquired by them sums up to around ₹2.65 crore. Apart from that, the Senior Commandant was also in possession of disproportionate assets to the extent of ₹1.46 crore, which is allegedly acquired through illegal means.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With further investigation, ED officials revealed that Santosh Kumar Dubey acquired several immovable properties in his name, in his wife Priya Dubey’s name and his deceased father, Shankar Dayal Dubey’s name, by mostly taking accommodation entries to hide the earning by illicit methods.

Further investigation is in progress.