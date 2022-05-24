ED questions former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in Tihar jail

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) last Saturday questioned former National Stock Exchange (NSE) chief executive officer (CEO) Chitra Ramkrishna at New Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with the money laundering case in the co-location scam.

People familiar with the matter said Ramkrishna, whom the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested in March, was questioned for hours following a court’s permission.

ED has been investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on a 2018 CBl first information report. It also attached properties worth ₹39 crores belonging to OPG Securities Pvt Ltd and its owner Sanjay Gupta in January 2021.

Last month, ED questioned NSE’s former CEO Ravi Narain, and two former chief technology officers Umesh Jain and Ravi Apte.

Investigators have alleged that OPG Securities and other brokers had access to the server architecture (tick-by-tick) of the NSE between 2010 and 2014. This enabled them to log in first to the server, get the data split-second faster, and “an unfair advantage”.

The brokers were allegedly permitted to connect to the backup servers with very less load. Therefore, they were given far better access to the market feed.

CBI expanded its probe in the matter and raided at least 12 other brokers on Saturday. In a charge sheet against Ramkrishna and NSE’s former group operating officer Anand Subramanian last month, CBI claimed she was communicating with an external e-mail ID, suspected to be the mysterious ‘Himalayan Yogi’, to seek advice and guidance on NSE’s matters.

Ramkrishna is also accused of appointing Subramanian at a high salary even as he did not have proper qualifications, and without following due procedure. She took over as NSE’s MD and CEO on April 1, 2013, and remained there till 2016. It was during this period that co-location was started by the NSE.

CBI probe has found that between 2010 and 2015 when Ramkrishna was managing the affairs of NSE, OPG Securities connected to the secondary POP server of NSE on 670 trading days in the Futures & Options segment.