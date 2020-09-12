ED questions Kerala education minister in gold smuggling case

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:15 IST

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned Kerala higher education minister KT Jaleel in the gold smuggling case.

Jaleel’s alleged involvement in the case had come to light when his phone number figured in the call records of the main accused, Swapna Suresh. Following this, the minister had told mediapersons that the calls were made regarding a consignment of Holy Quran from UAE, which customs officials had referred to as “prima facie violation of FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act)”.

The customs department found that a consignment, weighing 4,000 kg, had arrived in the state on March 4.

“Out of 31 packets that came only one packet was opened. Rest are lying in two religious institutions in my constituency. Let any agency probe, my hands are clean,” the minister had said.

The minister’s questioning led to further controversy in the state, with the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party hitting out at the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.

“It is a shame for the state. It seems the CM is waiting for his arrest. This is the first time such an incident is taking place,” said opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, demanding Jaleel’s resignation.

Meanwhile, a senior official privy to the case said that the minister will likely be summoned again.

The case pertains to the seizure of a 30-kg gold consignment, that arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for an official of the UAE consulate on July 5.

The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and at least four other central agencies are part of the probe now.

The NIA has arrested 30 persons in connection with the case.