e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ED questions Kerala education minister in gold smuggling case

ED questions Kerala education minister in gold smuggling case

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:15 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
         

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned Kerala higher education minister KT Jaleel in the gold smuggling case.

Jaleel’s alleged involvement in the case had come to light when his phone number figured in the call records of the main accused, Swapna Suresh. Following this, the minister had told mediapersons that the calls were made regarding a consignment of Holy Quran from UAE, which customs officials had referred to as “prima facie violation of FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act)”.

The customs department found that a consignment, weighing 4,000 kg, had arrived in the state on March 4.

“Out of 31 packets that came only one packet was opened. Rest are lying in two religious institutions in my constituency. Let any agency probe, my hands are clean,” the minister had said.

The minister’s questioning led to further controversy in the state, with the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party hitting out at the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.

“It is a shame for the state. It seems the CM is waiting for his arrest. This is the first time such an incident is taking place,” said opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, demanding Jaleel’s resignation.

Meanwhile, a senior official privy to the case said that the minister will likely be summoned again.

The case pertains to the seizure of a 30-kg gold consignment, that arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for an official of the UAE consulate on July 5.

The case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and at least four other central agencies are part of the probe now.

The NIA has arrested 30 persons in connection with the case.

top news
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis
‘BJP won’t rest till Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice’: Fadnavis
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
MP man died by suicide 15 days after wedding, wife also attempts; survives
MP man died by suicide 15 days after wedding, wife also attempts; survives
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In