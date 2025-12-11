Mumbai, The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multi-state searches as part of terror financing-linked money laundering investigation against a "highly radicalised" module of banned global terrorist group ISIS that had its base in Thane's Padgha village, officials said. ED raids in 4 states in Padgha ISIS-linked radicalisation case

The raids were launched early morning at 40 locations, including in the twin villages of Padgha-Borivali in Maharashtra's Thane apart from Ratnagiri district and locations in Delhi, Kolkata and some towns of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The ED teams were provided security by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Maharashtra for the raids undertaken in the state while central security forces assisted them in other areas, the officials said.

The federal agency filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act taking cognisance of a November, 2023 NIA case which alleged that certain individuals were part of a "highly radicalised" ISIS-linked module and engaged in recruitment, training, procurement of weapons and explosives and raising funds to sustain their operations.

The National Investigation Agency has listed 21 people in the charge sheet in the case on charges of conspiracy to recruit and radicalise vulnerable youth into the ISIS ideology and fabrication of improvised explosive devices .

According to the NIA, the accused had self-declared the Padgha village in rural Thane as a "liberated zone" named 'Al Sham' and they were motivating impressionable Muslim youth to relocate in Padgha from their place of residence for strengthening their base.

The accused were also charged by the NIA for "preparing" to unleash terrorist attacks, raising funds to further the ISIS agenda to spread violence in India and destroy its secular ethos and democratic systems.

The accused had also taken 'bayath' from another arrested accused, Shahnawaz Alam, a habitual offender in many previous terror cases controlled by handler late Saquib Abdul Hamid Nachan, a self-styled leader for ISIS in India, according to the NIA.

Nachan, who died at a Delhi hospital in June, was arrested by the NIA from Padgha.

The ED, according to officials, also took intelligence inputs from the Mumbai ATS about an illegal Khair wood smuggling racket that used the "proceeds of crime" for extremist activities as part of this investigation.

