ED seizes funds from 2022 Mangaluru blast accused

New Delhi:The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has attached funds worth ₹29,176 kept in the bank account of an accused in the ISIS-inspired 2022 Mangaluru cooker bomb blast case. The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said that it has attached funds worth ₹ 29,176 kept in the bank account of an accused in the 2022 Mangaluru bomb blast case. (HT PHOTO)

The blast took place in an auto rickshaw on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 19, 2022. The man who was allegedly handling the explosives in the three-wheeler, identified as Mohammed Shariq, was injured and named as the main accused in the case.

The bomb was supposed to be planted at the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Mangaluru. However, it exploded in the auto rickshaw as the timer was set at 09 seconds instead of 90 minutes, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

Earlier, the ED had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in November 2022, taking cognisance of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the matter.

The agency said in a statement that a “bank deposit of ₹29,176 kept in the bank account of another accused named Syed Yasin has been provisionally attached under the PMLA through an order issued by the Bengaluru office of the ED on August 5”.

A chargesheet filed in the case by the NIA said that the blast was part of a plan of the banned terrorist group ISIS to spread terror, wage war against the Government of India and to threaten the integrity and sovereignty of India.

The agency said an online ISIS handler named ‘Colonel’ had given training over Wickr app/Telegram etc to Shariq alias Premraj and some other accused to prepare an improvised explosive device (IED).

“He (Colonel) also arranged funds through certain mule (illegal) accounts and also through cryptocurrencies, which were encashed by Yasin and Shariq through PoS (point of sale) agents,” the agency said.

In some instances, the ED said, the encashed cryptocurrencies were routed through “fraudulently opened mule accounts in FINO Payments Bank”.

“Funds worth ₹2,86,008 were deposited by different cryptocurrency dealers in the mule accounts and ₹41,680 was collected in cash. The amount was utilised for the purchase of some goods online to assemble the IED and for hiring hideouts in Mysuru and other places and also for conducting reconnaissance at various places in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka,” ED said.

The ED said another accused in the case, Maaz Munir, was the person who provided the details of the FINO payments bank mule accounts to Shariq so that he could receive payments sent by the online handler, Colonel.