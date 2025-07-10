Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

ED unearths names of agents, immigration agencies after 'donkey-route' raids in Punjab, Haryana

PTI |
Jul 10, 2025 09:12 PM IST

ED unearths names of agents, immigration agencies after 'donkey-route' raids in Punjab, Haryana

New Delhi, The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has recovered 30 original passports and got hold of the names of various agents and immigration agencies running the "donkey-route" business of sending Indians abroad illegally on a "large-scale".

ED unearths names of agents, immigration agencies after 'donkey-route' raids in Punjab, Haryana
ED unearths names of agents, immigration agencies after 'donkey-route' raids in Punjab, Haryana

The federal agency said in a statement that it obtained the information following searches conducted in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday as part of a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act , following the deportation of a number of Indians from the United States in February.

The word "donkey", "dunkey" or "dunki" refers to the donkey-like long and hard journey undertaken by immigrants to enter countries illegally.

Locations in cities like Amritsar, Sangrur, Patiala and Moga in Punjab and Ambala, Kurukshetra and Karnal in Haryana were searched by the ED. The money-laundering case stems from FIRs lodged by the police in Haryana and Punjab regarding these instances.

It was found that those willing to go to the US were "duped" by travel agents and middlemen on false promises of sending them through legal channels, the agency said.

However, they were sent to the US through the "donkey route", crossing the borders of various countries and illegally negotiating dangerous routes, with the help of "donkers" and the mafia, it added.

The agents, in collusion with the "donkers" and the mafia, used to create "threatening" situations for these people in order to "extort" more money from their family members, according to the agency.

Thirty original passports were found in the house of one of the agents involved in sending the people through the "donkey route", the ED said.

It added that "credible evidence" was unearthed during the operation, indicating that agents have done cash or "hawala" transactions worth crores of rupees by duping their clients.

The names of various agents and immigration agencies, who are carrying out the illegal "donkey-route" business on a large-scale, have been unearthed, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ED unearths names of agents, immigration agencies after 'donkey-route' raids in Punjab, Haryana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On