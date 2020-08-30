Education secy seeks states’ ‘unstinted support’ for NEET, JEE

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:48 IST

New Delhi

With dates for the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE (Main), for admission to top engineering schools and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental courses approaching, the Centre has written to state governments seeking their support for the conduct of the exams in which over 2.5 million students will appear across the country.

In a letter addressed to chief secretaries of all states, Union higher education secretary Amit Khare has sought the “unstinted support” of all states and Union territories for successful conduct of JEE, NEET and other tests by the National Testing Agency, an autonomous body under the education ministry.

The JEE (Main) exam, on the basis of which admission to top engineering schools including the elite Indian Institutes of Technology is decided, is due to be held from September 1 to 6. NEET is scheduled to take place on September 30.

Scheduling of the two examinations at a time when the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic is still raging has triggered concern among some students, parents and educationists, but the Centre has dismissed worries and said all requisite precautions will be taken in conducting the tests.

In the letter, a copy of which was seen by HT, Khare also referred to the Supreme Court ruling on the matter, and that the future of the students cannot be put in peril and a “full academic year cannot be wasted”.

The top education ministry official said Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Vineet Joshi, the director general of the National Testing Agency, had also written to states seeking their support in the conduct of these exams.

Precautions include adequate police protection at each exam venue, he said. The education secretary asked the chief secretaries of all states to issue suitable instructions so that the exams can be conducted smoothly.

Significantly, on Sunday, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ also sought the support of all stakeholders in the smooth conduct of the exams. Pokhriyal said there had been attempts to spread misinformation on the issue, adding that this is a subject that shouldn’t be politicised .