New Delhi, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Wednesday said an effective defence-industry ecosystem is taking shape in the country and veterans with their field experience are "ideally suited" for incorporation into indigenous research and manufacturing of technological solutions required by the force. Effective defence-industry ecosystem taking shape in the country: Gen Pande

In his address at the Army Welfare Placement Organisation Summit 2024 held at the Manekshaw Centre here, he said the Army's responsibility towards its veterans remains a "sacred commitment".

The aim of the summit was to bring together different stakeholders on a common platform, to narrow down the gap between enterprise requirements, veteran competencies and the pursuits of AWPO.

"While the demand for skilled and experienced workforce exists at the industry end, at the same time, a human resource pool of veterans with adequate experience and unique skill sets is also available, after they exit from active service each year. The endeavour is to synergise the two as well as strengthen the linkages that can facilitate veteran absorption into not only the industry, but also PSUs and quasi-government organisations," the Army chief said.

He said the veterans with their field experience and insights into operational conditions, logistics of the systems and weapon platforms "are ideally suited for incorporation into indigenous research, development, innovation and manufacturing of technological solutions required by the Indian Army."

They also bring to the table, leadership qualities, a very sound understanding of the human element and can contribute towards ergonomics and user interface design, aspects which are critical to produce user-friendly equipment, Gen Pande said.

He emphasised the invaluable contributions of veterans to the nation's prosperity.

Gen Pande said that services to the nation by the veterans "do not end" when they bid farewell to military life, instead it transitions into "a new chapter" or second innings of commitment to the society and nation building.

The Army chief underscored that the Army has undertaken the process of holistic skill certification, as per the core competency of each individual, in collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

He also mentioned initiatives such as 'Project KAUSHALVEER' that he said help serving personnel in acquiring certification for skill sets as per established industry standards.

Gen Pande praised the 'Veer Naris', who he said also bring with them unparalleled determination and resilience.

He urged the entrepreneurs to integrate them too as part of their initiatives on human capital intake.

