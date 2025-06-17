Cuddalore , A 80-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a youth in Panruti in the district and the suspect was shot at and nabbed by police on Tuesday, an official said. Elderly woman 'sexually assaulted', suspect shot at and nabbed by police in TN’s Cuddalore

The octogenarian was walking outside her village on Monday evening, when the culprit who was later identified as one Sundaravel from the neighbouring village, had under the influence of alcohol, sexually assaulted her, Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar said.

Following the shocking incident, the police formed four special teams and one of the teams under Inspector Velumani, rushed to Kadampuliyur, based on information that the suspect Sundaravel was hiding in the village and attempted to nab him.

“But Sundaravel attacked and inflicted cut injuries on constable Kubendran's hand when the police team tried to catch him. Immediately, Inspector Velumani fired one round below the suspect’s knee and nabbed him,” the SP told reporters here.

Both the suspect and the injured constable were admitted to a hospital.

Only two days ago, the culprit was let out in connection with a theft case, the SP said.

The victim has been undergoing treatment at a medical college hospital here.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the ruling DMK dispensation for the assault incident and said even elderly women were not safe under the present regime.

"Such incidents are happening all over Tamil Nadu and the people do not have the slightest hope on whether the puppet Chief Minister @mkstalin, who is in a deep sleep, will take any action to eradicate drugs or maintain law and order," Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform X.

The plight of 6-year-old girls to 80-year-old women in Tamil Nadu were the same and they have become vulnerable, he said and condemned the state government.

The AIADMK leader demanded the Chief Minister take firm steps to eradicate the drug menace, which was the reason for such incidents. "The people, who are angry with the DMK would definitely punish it in 2026. @AIADMKOfficial," Palaniswami claimed.

