Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP CEC meet soon to finalise on UP poll candidates

A total of five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa – are set to hold the assembly elections in the coming weeks.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is geared for a battle against the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to wrest power. The party announced that patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and new entrant Swami Prasad Maurya are among its 30 star campaigners for the first phase of the UP assembly election.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who recently launched his own party, announced the first list of 22 candidates of the newly-formed Punjab Lok Congress for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Congress government in Punjab said it will decide on the chief ministerial face after the polls, although the party will fight the election under the leadership of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expanded its reach forming a crucial opposition party in Punjab and Goa. Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand and Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of returning to power.

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling for the five states will be held in seven phases, with the first phase commencing from February 10 and the last phase ending on March 7.

The counting will take place on March 10.