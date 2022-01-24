Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP CEC meet soon to finalise on UP poll candidates

A total of five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa – are set to hold the assembly elections in the coming weeks.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is geared for a battle against the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to wrest power. The party announced that patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and new entrant Swami Prasad Maurya are among its 30 star campaigners for the first phase of the UP assembly election.
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who recently launched his own party, announced the first list of 22 candidates of the newly-formed Punjab Lok Congress for the upcoming Assembly polls.
The Congress government in Punjab said it will decide on the chief ministerial face after the polls, although the party will fight the election under the leadership of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expanded its reach forming a crucial opposition party in Punjab and Goa. Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand and Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of returning to power.
As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling for the five states will be held in seven phases, with the first phase commencing from February 10 and the last phase ending on March 7.
The counting will take place on March 10.
Jan 24, 2022 08:13 AM IST
Punjab elections: Valuables worth ₹46.66 crore, over 6 lakh litres of liquor seized in violation of code
Various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth ₹46.66 crores for violation of the code till January 18, after the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Punjab. Moreover, the surveillance teams have also seized 6.60 lakh litres of liquor worth ₹2 crore.
Jan 24, 2022 07:30 AM IST
UP polls: BJP to hold CEC meeting to decide on remaining candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had on Sunday held a marathon meeting of its core members to decide on the remaining candidates of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. A meeting of the Central Election Committee is expected soon.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
