Home / India News / Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP CEC meet soon to finalise on UP poll candidates
Live

Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP CEC meet soon to finalise on UP poll candidates

  • Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting in all five states will be held in seven phases. The counting will take place on March 10.
Preparations for the upcoming assembly elections to five states have heated up.&nbsp;
Preparations for the upcoming assembly elections to five states have heated up. (File Photo)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 08:13 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

A total of five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa – are set to hold the assembly elections in the coming weeks.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is geared for a battle against the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to wrest power. The party announced that patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and new entrant Swami Prasad Maurya are among its 30 star campaigners for the first phase of the UP assembly election.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who recently launched his own party, announced the first list of 22 candidates of the newly-formed Punjab Lok Congress for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Congress government in Punjab said it will decide on the chief ministerial face after the polls, although the party will fight the election under the leadership of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expanded its reach forming a crucial opposition party in Punjab and Goa. Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand and Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of returning to power.

As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling for the five states will be held in seven phases, with the first phase commencing from February 10 and the last phase ending on March 7.

The counting will take place on March 10.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 24, 2022 08:13 AM IST

    Punjab elections: Valuables worth 46.66 crore, over 6 lakh litres of liquor seized in violation of code

    Various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth 46.66 crores for violation of the code till January 18, after the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Punjab. Moreover, the surveillance teams have also seized 6.60 lakh litres of liquor worth 2 crore.

  • Jan 24, 2022 07:30 AM IST

    UP polls: BJP to hold CEC meeting to decide on remaining candidates

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had on Sunday held a marathon meeting of its core members to decide on the remaining candidates of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. A meeting of the Central Election Committee is expected soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly election Goa election punjab election manipur election uttarakhand election up election
india news

Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP CEC meet soon to finalise on UP poll candidates

  • Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting in all five states will be held in seven phases. The counting will take place on March 10.
Preparations for the upcoming assembly elections to five states have heated up.&nbsp;(File Photo)
Preparations for the upcoming assembly elections to five states have heated up. (File Photo)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 08:13 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given to children above the age of five and not exceeding the age of 15 with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in fields of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, scholastic achievements and bravery.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(HT_PRINT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Bulli Bai app case: Judicial custody of first accused Vishal Jha ends today

  • Seeking bail in the case, Jha had claimed that he was framed in the matter and has nothing to do with the alleged offence.
Vishal Kumar Jha was the first to be arrested in connection with the Bulli Bai app used to put Muslim women on ‘auction’.(HT_PRINT)
Vishal Kumar Jha was the first to be arrested in connection with the Bulli Bai app used to put Muslim women on ‘auction’.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 07:16 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Breaking news: Uttarakhand extends Covid curbs in state till Jan 31

Breaking news updates January 24, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 08:11 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Niti Aayog plans to set up EV charging infra at railway stations

The policy is under discussion with the ministry of railways, said Amitabh Kant, Niti Aayog’s chief executive officer.
Under the Centre’s FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV) scheme, the push is towards adoption of EVs, especially in public and shared transportation, in a big way in the country.(Bloomberg | Representational Image)
Under the Centre’s FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV) scheme, the push is towards adoption of EVs, especially in public and shared transportation, in a big way in the country.(Bloomberg | Representational Image)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 04:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRisha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Ball in Centre’s court: Himanta on border row

“The ball is now in the Centre’s court. We have submitted our recommendations to Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said. 
“Before criticising us, Congress should realise that Meghalaya was carved out of Assam by them,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
“Before criticising us, Congress should realise that Meghalaya was carved out of Assam by them,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 04:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Close Story
india news

‘Indian boy’ found in China, identity being ascertained, says army

“The Chinese PLA has confirmed that they have an Indian boy on their side. Details, including about his identity, are awaited,” said Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, PRO (defence), Tezpur.
The development came two days after the Indian Army sought assistance from their Chinese counterpart to trace Miram Taron, a 17-year-old native of Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, who went missing from near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on January 18.(Representational image)
The development came two days after the Indian Army sought assistance from their Chinese counterpart to trace Miram Taron, a 17-year-old native of Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, who went missing from near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on January 18.(Representational image)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 05:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Close Story
india news

Harmeet Singh Kalka of Akali Dal elected DSGMC president

The elections took place at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi.
Harmeet Singh Kalka has been elected the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).(Twitter/@ANI)
Harmeet Singh Kalka has been elected the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).(Twitter/@ANI)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 02:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Archaeologist R Nagaswamy passes away in Chennai

Renowned archaeologist, art historian and Padma Bhushan awardee R Nagaswamy, who was the first director of Tamil Nadu government’s Department of Archaeology died here on Sunday
Renowned archaeologist Ramachandaran Nagaswamy was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2018 for his outstanding contribution to the field. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT photo)
Renowned archaeologist Ramachandaran Nagaswamy was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2018 for his outstanding contribution to the field. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT photo)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Tamil Nadu crosses 200,000 active Covid cases

Tamil Nadu’s active Covid cases breached the 200,000 mark on Sunday with detention of 30,580 new cases. Health authorities, however, said the rate of transmission was showing signs of reducing.
Tamil Nadu conducted its 19th mass vaccination camp against Covid on Sunday across 50,000 sites. The state’s active cases breached the 200,000 mark during the day.  (PTI file)
Tamil Nadu conducted its 19th mass vaccination camp against Covid on Sunday across 50,000 sites. The state’s active cases breached the 200,000 mark during the day.  (PTI file)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Telangana: Probe ordered after tribal women file molestation, assault complaint

Police in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district are investigating a complaint lodged by four tribal women alleging assault on them and molestation attempt on a minor girl by a forest guard on Friday.
Telangana tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged molestation of a minor girl and assault on three other women by the forest guard. (Representational)
Telangana tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged molestation of a minor girl and assault on three other women by the forest guard. (Representational)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:24 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

Over 1,000 rain-battered roads in Chennai to be reconstructed

Coming on the back of a monsoon that averaged 75% excess rainfall and damaged Chennai’s infrastructure, more than 1,000 roads are being reconstructed in the city under careful monitoring of chief minister MK Stalin.
A water pumping machine clears the waterlogged road after incessant rains, in Chennai, in November last year. (ANI file)
A water pumping machine clears the waterlogged road after incessant rains, in Chennai, in November last year. (ANI file)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
india news

Row after car showroom staff ‘misbehaves’ with farmer

The incident has reportedly happened on Saturday evening when Kempe Gowda, a farmer from Ramanpalya, went to buy a new Bolero Pick-up truck from car-maker, Mahindra.
The salesman said that he would deliver the car in less than half hour if they were able to produce the money. (HT Archives)
The salesman said that he would deliver the car in less than half hour if they were able to produce the money. (HT Archives)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 01:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Jarkiholi, Hebbalkar slugfest intensifies

Belagavi The political rivalry between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Gokak, Ramesh Jarkiholi, and the Belagavi rural MLA, Laxmi Hebbalkar, of the Congress continues to take bitter and personal turns, adding to the challenges of both the parties and their prospects in the border district, about 505 kms from Bengaluru
Ramesh Jarkiholi (HT Archives)
Ramesh Jarkiholi (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRavindra Uppar
Close Story
india news

Kerala actress assault case: Crime branch quiz actor Dileep, four others

Actor Dileep will be questioned in connection with the conspiracy to eliminate the police officer who was investigating Dileep’s involvement in a woman actor’s abduction and assault case.
Actor Dileep arrives at the Crime Branch office Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday in connection with a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017. (PTI)
Actor Dileep arrives at the Crime Branch office Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday in connection with a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 03:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out