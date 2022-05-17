Election commission of India to share expertise on holding fair polls

India’s poll watchdog will share its technical expertise and experience in holding free and fair elections with over 100 countries through an initiative led by the US to uphold democracy worldwide, according to an official statement.

Through a cohort on election integrity, the Election Commission of India will provide training and hold capacity building programmes for election management bodies across the world, India’s poll overseer said on Tuesday.

This will be part of the Summit for Democracy, a virtual conference hosted by the US in December 2021 that has now planned yearlong activities, events and multilateral dialogues, the commission’s statement said.

A four-member US delegation led by Uzra Zeya, undersecretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights, called on chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In the first meeting held by Kumar since he took charge on Sunday, he spoke about recent poll practices such as providing postal ballot facility to voters over 80 years of age and to persons with disabilities.

In India, grassroots education and awareness programmes like electoral literacy clubs and voter awareness forums sensitise voters about their rights, Pandey explained during the discussions. The poll body has been providing services even in the remotest areas, he said.

Uzra appreciated the role of the commission in modernising election services and making polls more inclusive and accessible, the statement said. India can take “a leading role in sharing its experiences and expertise in providing capacity building programmes” to other election management bodies to strengthen the election system globally, she said.

“In the cohort led by India, New Zealand, Finland and the European Union have expressed interest to partner and other interested democracies could also join in,” the statement said. “Several programmes for cooperation and sharing experiences for capacity building are on the anvil.”

The commission will prepare a strategy and action plan on these initiatives in coordination with the foreign ministry, the statement added.