Election for Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Amar Singh to be held on Sept 11

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 13:39 IST

The Election Commission will hold by-election to the Rajya Sabha to fill up a vacancy from Uttar Pradesh following the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. The commission said that the election will be held on September 11.

Singh had died at a Singapore hospital on August 1. He was 64.

The politician had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for several months and had lately been admitted to its intensive care unit.

The flamboyant businessman-politician, who once counted India’s most influential icons from industry, politics and Bollywood among his closest friends, had been a key player in the cut and thrust of Indian politics till about a decade ago.

Singh’s latest stint in the Rajya Sabha was facilitated by the Samajwadi Party - he won as an independent, but supported by the party (he was expelled from it in 2010, but made up with Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2015).