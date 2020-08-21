e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Election for Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Amar Singh to be held on Sept 11

Election for Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Amar Singh to be held on Sept 11

The politician had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for several months and had lately been admitted to its intensive care unit.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 13:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh.
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh.(Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)
         

The Election Commission will hold by-election to the Rajya Sabha to fill up a vacancy from Uttar Pradesh following the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. The commission said that the election will be held on September 11.

Singh had died at a Singapore hospital on August 1. He was 64.

The politician had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for several months and had lately been admitted to its intensive care unit.

The flamboyant businessman-politician, who once counted India’s most influential icons from industry, politics and Bollywood among his closest friends, had been a key player in the cut and thrust of Indian politics till about a decade ago.

Singh’s latest stint in the Rajya Sabha was facilitated by the Samajwadi Party - he won as an independent, but supported by the party (he was expelled from it in 2010, but made up with Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2015).

tags
top news
In Uttar Pradesh, doctors grapple with triple challenge in war against Covid
In Uttar Pradesh, doctors grapple with triple challenge in war against Covid
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Election for Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Amar Singh to be held on Sept 11
Election for Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Amar Singh to be held on Sept 11
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions actor’s staff in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions actor’s staff in Mumbai
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to go mask-free as cases fall
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to go mask-free as cases fall
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In