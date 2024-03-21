Election Freebies Hearing LIVE: SC to review PIL urging ban on the practice
Election Freebies Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court has decided to review a public interest litigation (PIL) on Thursday, which questions the tradition of political parties offering freebies during elections. This development coincides with the nation's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections commencing on April 19. The PIL advocates for the Election Commission to utilize its power to freeze election symbols and rescind the registration of parties involved in such activities.
Recognizing the importance of the issue at hand, the bench, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, pledged to address the matter expeditiously. Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, representing petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay, urged for an urgent consideration of the plea prior to the commencement of the Lok Sabha polls. The PIL argued for a comprehensive prohibition on populist measures intended to gain undue political advantage from voters, citing violations of the constitution. Furthermore, it called upon the court to acknowledge that the dissemination of unjustified freebies using public funds before elections unfairly influences voters and undermines the integrity of the electoral process.
The petitioner argued that this practice presents a substantial challenge to democratic principles and diminishes the core values of the constitution, likening it to bribery financed by public funds in order to attain political authority.
Election Freebies Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court of India has addressed the issue of election freebies in several cases, particularly in the context of freebies promised by political parties in their election manifestos. One notable case is the judgment in the "S. Subramaniam Balaji vs. Government of Tamil Nadu" case 2013.
Election Freebies Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court was told earlier last year that the promise of pre-election freebies by political parties is a corrupt practice and bribe under the Representation of the People Act. Hansaria, arguing for petitioner on pleas including the one filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay opposing promises of such handouts by the parties during polls, told the bench that two-judge bench 2013 verdict of the top court in the matter of S Subramaniam Balaji vs Government of Tamil Nadu and others required reconsideration.
Election Freebies Hearing LIVE: The plea said there should be a total ban on populist measures to gain undue political favour from voters as they violate the Constitution, and the Election Commission of India should take suitable deterrent measures, news agency ANI reported.
Promotional merchandise: This can include items such as T-shirts, hats, buttons, stickers, pens, magnets, keychains, and other branded items featuring the candidate's name, party, or campaign slogan. Candidates may also hold raffles or giveaways for larger prizes such as electronics, gift cards, or tickets to events, with entry usually tied to participation in campaign activities or voting.
Services: Some candidates may offer free services such as transportation to polling stations, childcare during voting hours and the like.
Discounts or vouchers: Candidates might provide discounts or vouchers for goods or services from local businesses, restaurants, or entertainment venues as a way to incentivize voter participation.
Election Freebies Hearing LIVE: Election freebies, also known as electoral giveaways are items or services offered by political candidates or parties to voters during election campaigns. These freebies are often used as a strategy to garner support and encourage voter turnout in favour of the party. Election freebies can vary widely in form and value.
