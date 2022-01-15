Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Elephant demolishes boundary wall of Khurda’s EVM warehouse in Odisha
india news

Elephant demolishes boundary wall of Khurda’s EVM warehouse in Odisha

In November last year, a herd from Chandaka elephant sanctuary bulldozed their way into the hospital compound of Khurda district hospital by breaking the boundary wall.
Officials in Odisha’s Khurda district said the elephant did not cause any damage other than the boundary wall of the warehouse (HT File photo/Representative Image)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 12:45 PM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty

BHUBANESWAR: A wild elephant separated from its herd went on a rampage in Odisha’s Khurda town late on Friday, and broke down part of a boundary wall of a warehouse where voting machines for stored. The warehouse is located next to the district collector’s office.

Odisha government officials said only the boundary wall was damaged in the incident which led to panic in the area. The elephant went to a nearby park before it was driven by forest department officials to the Barunei forest.

“Luckily the elephant did not do any other damage. We thought that the elephant would stray towards our houses,” a resident of Khurda.

In November last year, a herd from Chandaka elephant sanctuary bulldozed their way into the hospital compound of Khurda district hospital by breaking the boundary wall.

With paddy crops ready for harvest, elephants in the state are now roaming human habitations in search of food; sometimes demolishing houses or killing villagers.

On Saturday, a tribal man in Balasore district was trampled to death when he was relieving himself. Fagu Hansdah of Bajarsul village under Jaleswar block of Balasore district died in the elephant attack when he had gone outside to relieve himself.

RELATED STORIES

In another incident, a lone elephant separated from its herd destroyed acres of standing vegetable and paddy crops in villages under Bonai forest range of Sundargarh district. The tusker entered Jangala village in search of food and destroyed standing crops.

On Sunday, a tusker in Mayurbhanj district chased a passenger bus in Rasagovindpur area of the district for some metres till the bus driver managed to get away.

96 people have died in human-elephant conflict in 2021-22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Army Day 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP