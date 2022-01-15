Elephant demolishes boundary wall of Khurda’s EVM warehouse in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A wild elephant separated from its herd went on a rampage in Odisha’s Khurda town late on Friday, and broke down part of a boundary wall of a warehouse where voting machines for stored. The warehouse is located next to the district collector’s office.

Odisha government officials said only the boundary wall was damaged in the incident which led to panic in the area. The elephant went to a nearby park before it was driven by forest department officials to the Barunei forest.

“Luckily the elephant did not do any other damage. We thought that the elephant would stray towards our houses,” a resident of Khurda.

In November last year, a herd from Chandaka elephant sanctuary bulldozed their way into the hospital compound of Khurda district hospital by breaking the boundary wall.

With paddy crops ready for harvest, elephants in the state are now roaming human habitations in search of food; sometimes demolishing houses or killing villagers.

On Saturday, a tribal man in Balasore district was trampled to death when he was relieving himself. Fagu Hansdah of Bajarsul village under Jaleswar block of Balasore district died in the elephant attack when he had gone outside to relieve himself.

In another incident, a lone elephant separated from its herd destroyed acres of standing vegetable and paddy crops in villages under Bonai forest range of Sundargarh district. The tusker entered Jangala village in search of food and destroyed standing crops.

On Sunday, a tusker in Mayurbhanj district chased a passenger bus in Rasagovindpur area of the district for some metres till the bus driver managed to get away.

96 people have died in human-elephant conflict in 2021-22.