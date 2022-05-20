Home / India News / ‘Elladaru Iru..’: Canada MP Chandra Arya speaks in Kannada in parliament, video goes viral
Chandra Arya said it was the first time Kannada was spoken in a parliament outside India. Remembering poet Kuvempu and actor, singer Dr Rajkumar, Chandra Arya ended his speech with the poem Elladaru iru enthadaru iru endendigu nee Kannadavaagiru.
Canada MP Chandra Arya spoke in Kannda in the Canadian parliament.
Published on May 20, 2022 10:14 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The video of Karnataka-born Canada MP Chandra Arya speaking in Kannada in the Canadian parliament is going viral on social media after the Liberal politician posted the video on Twitter and claimed that this is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India. "I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in the Canadian parliament. This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people. This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside India," Chandra Arya tweeted.

Watch video

 

Chandra Arya ended his speech with a poem by Kuvempu, which was rendered in a song by Dr Rajkumar. Remembering both in his speech, Chandra Arya said, "Elladaru iru enthadaru iru endendigu nee Kannadavaagiru", which means wherever you are, however you are, be a Kannadiga forever.

Karnataka higher education minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan shared the video and congratulated Chandra Arya for speaking in Kannada in the Canada parliament.

In his Kannada speech, he also briefly introduced himself as belonging to Sira Taluk, Tumkur district in Karnataka.

Chandra Arya was elected to the Canadian Parliament for the first time in 2015 and then in 2019 for the second time, representing Nepean.

