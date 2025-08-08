Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court has said if state power department employees were facing internet issues in marking attendance in the biometric system, they could approach the authorities concerned or submit proofs they attended duties and receive salaries if their grievances were found to be genuine. Employees facing problem in biometric attendance may submit proof: Allahabad HC

Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery was dealing with the plea of one Satyanarayan Upadhyay and nine others, who were informed on July 3 that in case they did not mark attendance for the month of June in the biometric system through the Urja Janshakti App, their salaries would be stopped.

The court said, "Grievance of petitioners being vague is unsustainable since they have never approached concerned respondents during month of June, 2025 that due to internet problem, they were not able to mark biometric attendance."

The court said in case petitioners were able to show they had worked in June, their salaries, if stopped, should be released.

"In case petitioners are able to show that they have worked in June, 2025, their salary, if stopped, shall be released. However, this order will not be considered that petitioners are exempted from making attendance by biometric through app," the August 6 order read.

The counsel for the petitioners said his client had not marked attendance for June on the app and there could have been issues with the internet as they worked in out in the field usually.

The counsel for the respondent authorities, however, said the system was enforced by a notification dated September 23, 2024 which was not under challenge.

None of the petitioners came forward to convey there was an internet problem, the counsel added.

The court said if the petitioner's grievance about the internet connection was found to be genuine, they could individually approach the respondents concerned or submit proof of having attended duties at the power station concerned which would be duly verified by the senior officer.

