Empower legislature to unseat Governor, recommends Kerala govt

As the rift between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the state government widened, the latter came up with a recommendation that state legislatures should be empowered with a provision to unseat the Governor.

The Kerala government submitted its recommendation as a reply to the Justice Madan Mohan Punchhi Commission which is looking into measures to improve the Centre-state relations.

If the Governor is sabotaging the interest of the state and working against the elected government there should be provisions to recall him, it said. It also said before appointing the Governor, the state government needs to be consulted by the Union government. It recommended a time-frame for the Governor to sign a bill or ordinance to avoid inordinate delay. It also favoured that the Governor should not be made chancellor of universities. The state law secretary formulated the recommendations which were later accepted by the state government.

The Union government had constituted a commission on Centre-state relations in 2007 under former Chief Justice of India Justice Madan Mohan Punchhi. The commission made 273 recommendations in 2010 and later sought the opinion of states and these recommendations were updated time to time. The latest initiative assumes significance in the light of the tussle between the governor and government.

Last week the Governor had refused to sign the annual policy document of the government but relented later after his two suggestions were met by the government. General administration principal secretary K R Jyotilal who sent a “blunt” letter to the Governor on behalf of the government was shifted and the government also agreed that it will look into shuffling of personal staff of ministers after every two years. After two years, many ministers shift their personal staff, all political appointees, and recruit a new batch, and both enjoy pension and other emoluments for the rest of their life. The Governor had termed it a “loot” and sought all files regarding such appointments.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Sunday said there is no plan to withdraw pension of the personal staff of ministers. “It is not a recent phenomenon. This has been going on for quite some time and we have no plan to discontinue it either,” he said in Thiruvananthapuram. It is estimated that ₹8 crore is drawn from the state exchequer to meet pension needs of the personal staff besides expenditure of present ones.

“This is nothing but loot. How can the state fund political activists like this? You can’t recruit party cadres like this. I was told some ministers have 20-25 personal staff and they will be shifted after two years so as to engage a fresh batch and both will enjoy all privileges. This is illegal and unconstitutional,” the Governor reiterated his position in Delhi adding he sought all files regarding these appointments.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan MP said the government has surrendered before the Governor. “He is behaving like an ordinary party functionary and reacts to all developments in the state. The government absolutely surrendered before him by meeting all his demands,” he said in Thiruvananthapuram.