Encounter breaks out in Kashmir’s Kulgam district, three militants trapped

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Kellam Devsar in Kulgam district on Sunday morning after forces launched cordon and search operation in the area.

Police, Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF launched an operation in Kellam village after a tip off about the presence of militants in the area. As the searches were underway exchange of firing took place between militants and forces. Sources said two to three militants are hiding in the village, about 100 km south of Srinagar.

Authorities suspended internet n the area after the encounter started.

A police spokesman confirmed that encounter is underway in the area. Last week army in a brief encounter had killed top Laskhar commander in neighbouring Pulwama district.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 09:03 IST