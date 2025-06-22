New Delhi, The Minority Affairs Ministry on Sunday said it has been actively engaging with states and union territories to ensure effective implementation of the UMEED portal, stressing that details of all registered Waqf properties across India are to be mandatorily uploaded on this platform within six months. Engaging with states to ensure effective implementation of UMEED portal for Waqf properties: Govt

In line with this effort, the ministry said, Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar visited Mumbai on June 21 to hold a comprehensive review meeting with the state secretary, senior officials and Maharashtra State Waqf Board CEO.

This marks his second such visit following a similar review in Bihar last week, it said.

During the meeting, Kumar apprised the officials of the rules to be rolled out shortly to support the statutory requirements of the portal, the statement said.

He encouraged proactive participation and invited suggestions from state authorities to streamline the implementation process, it said.

The CEO of the Waqf Board requested the Centre to revisit and ease certain leasing provisions related to Waqf properties.

Kumar assured that the request will be examined sympathetically, reaffirming the Centre's commitment to empowering Waqf Boards and enhancing Waqf property management, the statement said.

Apart from reviewing UMEED implementation, the Secretary also assessed the status of projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram in Maharashtra.

He directed the state officials to submit all pending proposals to the ministry within one week for necessary action.

Kumar also held a meeting with officials of the Haj Committee of India in Mumbai, congratulating them on the smooth and successful conduct of Haj 2025.

He noted with satisfaction that this year recorded the lowest number of deaths and health-related incidents among Indian Haj pilgrims.

Kumar attributed this achievement to improved coordination between the Ministry, Haj Committee of India, deputationists, Saudi authorities and local support systems.

The secretary especially acknowledged the effectiveness of the Haj Suvidha App, which played a crucial role in enhancing pilgrim experience and easing on-ground challenges.

He affirmed that insights from this year's Haj operations will be used to further improve arrangements for Haj 2026.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs remains committed to ensuring efficient administration of waqf properties and a dignified pilgrimage experience for all Hajis through digital empowerment and responsive governance, the statement said.

Following the launch of the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 Central Portal on June 6, 2025, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has been actively engaging with states and union territories to ensure the effective implementation of this statutory platform, it said.

As per the mandate of the UMEED portal, details of all registered Waqf properties across India are to be mandatorily uploaded within six months.

The government launched the portal on June 6 to create a digital inventory after geo-tagging all Waqf properties, with Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju calling it a historic step that would ensure that community-owned Waqf assets are utilised effectively and fairly for poor Muslims.

The UMEED portal will serve as a centralised digital platform for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.