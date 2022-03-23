‘Enough is enough’, says NSCN (IM) on killing of two cadres in Arunachal

KOHIMA: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) has reacted strongly to the killing of two of its cadres on March 20 in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap by security forces and questioned the Centre on the status of the ceasefire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“NSCN has had enough at the hands of the Assam Rifles (AR), and it is now time to say enough is enough,” a statement from the group said. The NSCN (IM) and the government signed a ceasefire agreement in 1997.

The outfit accused the Assam Rifles of being “too aggressive” and having a “devilish design against NSCN”. It said the group has exercised a “gentleman’s attitude” to honour the ceasefire.

“There is, therefore, a question from NSCN and a decisive answer that should come forth from the Government of India (GoI) on the status of the Indo-Naga ceasefire in Arunachal Pradesh,” the statement said. “NSCN is ready to go for unrestrained fury to give sleepless nights to the AR in Arunachal Pradesh if the mindless attack against NSCN goes on unabated under one pretext or the other.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It said Arunachal Pradesh has been “on NSCN’s radar” for some time since the state’s chief minister and his deputy “entered into a political conspiracy to erase the ethnic identity of the Nagas”.

The NSCN (IM) said it was yet to send its forces to Arunachal Pradesh. “It is our right to contribute building peace in our land to fulfil the purpose of signing the ceasefire 25 years ago. But if the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, thinks that there is no ceasefire in Arunachal Pradesh, let it be so. NSCN shall waste no time to unbind itself from the shackle of the ceasefire ground rules it believes cover Arunachal Pradesh.”