Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that fertilizers are readily available to farmers through all cooperative societies and private companies during the Kharif season. In the event of a shortage, he directed officials to take steps to ramp up supply. Ensure fertilizers availability via coop societies, pvt companies: Andhra Minister to officials

Atchannaidu held a teleconference with agriculture officials and district collectors to review fertilizer availability and distribution, amid reports of urea supply issues in some regions.

He emphasised that no farmer should face inconvenience in accessing fertilizers and instructed officials to monitor every cooperative society and ensure supplies are being distributed fairly.

"Atchannaidu has directed agriculture officials to devise plans to ensure fertilizers are readily available to farmers through all cooperative societies and private companies during the Kharif season," said an official release quoting the minister.

Despite the state government securing a higher quantity of fertilizers through proactive coordination with the Union Agriculture Ministry, reports have surfaced about urea shortages in certain areas, prompting Atchannaidu to seek detailed reports on this front.

About reports of fertilizer shortages in Srikakulam, district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar informed that due to early water release from the Vamsadhara project, the cultivated area increased, leading to higher fertilizer demand, the release said.

Against a requirement of 12,000 tonne of fertilizers, 18,000 tonne has been made available, it said.

Farmers are hesitant to buy from private dealers and are preferring Rythu Seva Kendras , the collector said.

It was also mentioned that some RSKs with historically lower demand had been allocated more stock this time in Srikakulam district.

About 50 per cent of the government quota of fertilizers is going to tribal and Vizianagaram district societies and RSKs, while Srikakulam district allocations are directed more towards private dealers. Fertilizer sales at private outlets are being monitored by Village Revenue Officers .

Meanwhile, officials were instructed to remain alert about reports from Nandyal and Avanigadda and prevent any attempts to "malign the government" with minor issues.

Agriculture director Dilli Rao informed that the Centre has been requested to immediately release the pending fertilizer quota for July and August, the release said.

Atchannaidu said he will coordinate with Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu to expedite urea supplies to the state.

Moreover, the minister advised farmers not to believe the "misleading propaganda" and added that a detailed action plan has been prepared to distribute 17 lakh metric tonne of fertilizers for Kharif.

