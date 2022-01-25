Ensure voter turnout touches 75% in upcoming elections: Modi to citizens, parties

Citizens and political parties must ensure that voter turnout in the country increases for elections at all levels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

He exhorted workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure the overall voter turnout in every election is at least 75%. “In the 75th year of India’s independence, we should resolve that we will ensure a 75% turnout for elections,” he said, addressing party workers on the occasion of the National Voters’ Day.

Since the first general election, voting percentage has gone up over the years, but is still low and needs attention from all political parties, Modi said.

Voting turnout was just 45% in the first election but rose to 67% in 2019, he said. “The percentage of women voters in all the years has gone up. In some places women outnumbered men. But the voting percentage is still low and this needs everyone’s attention,” the Prime Minister said. “All political parties and citizens need to think about this.”

He urged BJP workers who are entrusted with the job to make sure voter turnout in the 75th year of India’s independen ce reaches 75%.The theme of this National Voters’ Day is: “Making elections inclusive, accessible, and participative”.

There are more than 953 million voters in India, out of which 490 million are male and 460 million are female, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said. “Among these registered voters, there are 19.2 million senior citizens,” Chandra said, addressing an event in the national capital.

The right to vote was bestowed upon every adult citizen of India at the same time as India won her freedom. “For a newly independent country with a literacy rate of 18%, this was a truly radical move,” the CEC said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged the Election Commission and citizens to ensure a voter turnout of 75% in the next general elections to make electoral democracy more inclusive. He also sought consensus on simultaneous national and state polls to sustain the tempo of development.

As Naidu is in home isolation in Hyderabad after testing corona positive, his address was read out at the event in New Delhi.

“In the 75th year of our Independence, let us resolve to leave no voter behind and aim to increase the voter turnout to at least 75% in the next general elections. Let each one realise that vote is not only a right but a responsibility. We, as a nation, must think and arrive at a consensus to have simultaneous polls to all the three tiers of federal set up and move towards better governance by focusing our attention on all-around development of our people,” he said.

The Congress party congratulated the people on the occasion. “On the National Voters Day today, we congratulate the people of India for keeping the spirit of democracy alive,” the party said on its official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, in his address to the BJP workers, Modi expressed concern that in the urban areas where people have better education and more resources, voter apathy continues and voting percentage is low. “This needs to change in a vibrant democracy like India,” he said.

He also commended the election commission for various initiatives to increase voter participation. He said the commission has made it possible for people to register as voters four times a year and has made provisions for postal ballots for those above 80 and for people with disabilities.

On the issue of one nation, one election, an idea that he supports, Modi said discussions on doing away with elections at frequent intervals should continue. He said in a democracy, discussion lead to churning and the issue of how frequent elections affect development needs to be debated.

“Because of frequent elections, every move is seen through the political prism. For instance, today I wanted to reach out to the Panna Pramukhs and speak to party workers, but I noticed on social media some people commented that Modi is already thinking of elections,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged the BJP workers to connect with every family on their voter lists, encourage people to participate in the BJP’s micro-donation drive and search them to ensure they participate in the government’s programme to weed out malnutrition.

(With agency inputs)