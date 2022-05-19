'Entire Maharashtra will burn if..': Warning before Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya trip

Amid opposition over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the MNS issued a warning Thursday - that the state of Maharashtra would burn if anyone tried to harm their leader. Visuals of the warning - written on a poster and displayed in Mumbai's Lalbaug area - were shared by news agency ANI.

"Entire Maharashtra will burn if anyone tries to hurt Raj Thackeray," a translation was posted by ANI.

Neither Raj Thackeray nor the MNS has reacted to the poster.

This comes in wake of protests against Raj Thackeray for his Ayodhya visit.

Raj Thackeray - widely criticised over a row in the state about mosques' use of loudspeakers for azaan - is expected to visit Ayodhya in June; something he stressed during rallies both last and this month.

Earlier reports suggested he would oversee construction of the Ram Mandir. He also wants to meet UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, whom he praised for removing loudspeakers from religious places. He is expected to oversee the construction of the Lord Ram temple and also wants to meet Yogi Adityanath, whom he had praised for bringing down loudspeakers from mosques.

The MNS has begun preparing for Thackeray's Ayodhya rally by booking trains and hotels.

However, the visit has not been received as well even by religious leaders in the temple town, some of whom have said he must apologise to north Indians for past comments about.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, a top saint in Ayodhya, said, "Raj Thackeray must apologise to the north Indians before coming to Ayodhya", and added no one had the right to hurt others' sentiments.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who hails from Maharashtra, has also demanded an apology.

And Bhushan Sharan Singh, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from UP's Gonda, has said that Thackeray should not meet UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. "I have been trying to meet Raj Thackeray for the last several years to question him about the way he has misbehaved with north Indians in Maharashtra. I will not allow him to enter Ayodhya until he apologises…" Singh told PTI on Wednesday.

