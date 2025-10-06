Enumerators told not to ask personal queries: DKS

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that enumerators tasked with collecting data for the ongoing socio-economic survey in the state have been instructed to avoid asking intrusive or overtly personal questions. Shivakumar said the new survey was approved because the previous caste census was not accurate. (PTI)

“I have told officials not to ask people in Bengaluru about how many chicken, sheep or goat they are rearing, or how much gold they have. These are personal matters. There is no need to ask how many watches or refrigerators they own,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

“I have advised them not to ask such questions. I don’t know what they will do, because it is an independent commission,” he added.

The survey, which is being carried out under the State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to end on October 7.

It involves a 60-question form aimed at collecting social, educational and economic data across the state.

Shivakumar said the new survey was approved because the previous caste census was not accurate.

“Anyone may express objections to the caste census. However, this survey needs to be conducted. Even the court has said so. There is no meaning in opposing the survey,” he said. “The previous census was not accurate, which is why I have allowed a new one. Regarding the extension of the survey, I cannot comment. It is up to the department and the commission to decide,” added the deputy chief minister.

Meanwhile, the opposition has seized on Shivakumar’s own alleged reservations about the questionnaire to question the government’s preparedness.

The deputy chief minister on Saturday allegedly refused to answer all the questions listed by the enumerators.

Speaking in Mysuru, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said, “Looking at D K Shivakumar’s reaction yesterday, it is clear that the caste census being carried out by the government in the name of the social and educational survey is creating confusion day by day. It has created confusion in all communities.”

“There has been criticism over the inclusion of differently abled people as enumerators. I am unable to understand why the state government and the chief minister are in such a hurry. Amid talks about an October or November revolution within the Congress party, there are discussions about whether this possible political revolution is linked to the caste census,” he said.

While saying that the BJP supports any step aimed at ensuring social and economic justice, he questioned the need for a separate state survey. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced a historic decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. In between, there was no need to create such confusion in our state. Let’s see what all happens,” he said.

Union minister of state V Somanna also called the exercise “unscientific” and said it was riddled with “technical errors.”

“The government is conducting this survey to cover up the instability it is facing,” he said. Somanna urged the state government to suspend the enumeration and review its approach to the conduct of the survey

The JD(S) joined in, claiming that Shivakumar himself appeared disillusioned with the entire process.

“The dyCM himself does not know what questions are being asked. The dyCM is frustrated by the questions asked by the enumerators, then what is the fate of the common people?” the party wrote, in a post on the platform X.

It also questioned whether urban residents would have the patience to answer what it described as irrelevant questions.

“What is the conspiracy behind it and who will benefit from this survey being conducted hurriedly by the stubborn Siddaramaiah government, despite the central government announcing that it will conduct caste enumeration along with the census next year?” the post read.

Last week, the Karnataka high court dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the survey, but clarified that participation is voluntary. The court directed the state to make a public announcement stating that citizens can choose whether or not to respond.

Echoing that view, Shivakumar said, “Let anyone raise any objection, it has to be done. The court has said that the survey is voluntary and people can answer what they want and not bother if they don’t want to answer any question.”

Chief minister Siddaramaiah defended the survey, calling it a data-gathering effort rather than a divisive political move. “A survey of three crore people from about 80 lakh houses has already been completed in the state and it is hoped that the survey work will be completed by October 7. A survey of 1.80 crore families remains to be conducted,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)