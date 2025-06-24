Meerut, The Economic Offences Wing of Uttar Pradesh Police ordered a state-wide drive on Tuesday to arrest absconding accused in economic crime cases in a major crackdown on fugitives linked to high-value scams. EOW to tighten noose on fugitives in high value cases across UP

Director General Neera Rawat, during a high-level review meeting in Meerut, instructed officers to prepare a special list of those involved in financial fraud and secure approval from police headquarters to launch targeted action for their arrest.

The directive comes in the backdrop of high-profile cases such as the infamous multi-crore Bike Bot scam and the minority scholarship fraud, both under investigation in the Meerut region.

The scholarship scam alone involves embezzlement of financial assistance given to thousands of students, while the Bike Bot case runs into hundreds of crores, making them among the biggest financial frauds in western Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

"In the three-hour meeting, Rawat reviewed investigation files with Inspector General K Sunil Emmanuel, Superintendent of Police Rajeev Dixit, and other senior officers," an official who attended the meeting said.

"Meerut EOW officers were instructed to intensify probe efforts and expedite pending investigations in over 30 major cases involving multi-crore frauds and embezzlements. These include stamp duty evasion, PDS ration scams, and other financial irregularities, the official told PTI.

Rawat directed officers to complete investigations within deadlines, collect evidence based on merit, and ensure court submissions are legally strong.

She also emphasised effective courtroom representation in cases where charge sheets have already been filed.

Further, she instructed that names of absconders be shared with headquarters for consideration of cash rewards and that relevant provisions like the Gangsters Act be invoked where applicable.

Officers were also asked to identify local infrastructure gaps and submit proposals for necessary improvements.

The review concluded with a symbolic tree plantation on the EOW premises, marking the end of what officials called one of the most "action-oriented" reviews in recent months.

