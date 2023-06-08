IMD may soon announce monsoon onset, experts warn of weak arrival

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department is expected to announce the onset of monsoon over Kerala during the next 48 hours, even as climate scientists and meteorologists warned that it is expected to be a weak onset with the progress of the weather system that brings rains across the country, likely to be slow in its first week. Fishermen pull out a boat towards the shore as the region braces for Cyclone Biparjoy after it turned into a severe cyclonic storm, in Vasai near Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI)

The mild onset, they added, is on account of the severe cyclone, Biparjoy.

“Latest meteorological features associated with monsoon onset over Kerala show: there is (a) persistence of westerly winds over south Arabian Sea (b) increase in the depth of westerly winds up to middle tropospheric levels and (c) increase in cloudiness over the areas covering south east Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and Kerala coasts. Under such a scenario; conditions are becoming favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala during next 48 hours,” IMD said in its bulletin on Wednesday.

Last year, IMD controversially declared the onset despite all criteria not being met.

Conditions are also favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of South Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep, Maldives and Comorin area, some more parts Southwest, Central & Northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeastern states during the next 48 hours, IMD added.

HT reported on Wednesday that Cyclone Biprajoy, which developed in the Arabian Sea, may adversely affect the monsoon, which is already delayed by a week.

“We can say conditions may become favourable for a weak onset. There is some rainfall over parts of Kerala which is also a result of the cyclone that is pushing some moisture towards the west coast since it’s a very large system. Over the next two to three days westerly winds may pick up and clouding may increase as the cyclone moves northwards and picks up moisture from around it. The lag may give time for the monsoon flow to resume over Kerala. Even if all criteria is not met, monsoon onset can be considered if the important parameters are present. So, weak onset may be expected around June 9. But rainfall may not pick up properly in interior areas till June 12-13,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

He recommended that farmers consider commencing the sowing after a week or 10 days. “Its better to delay sowing . June rains may be below normal due to delay in rains”.

The first week of the monsoon may see little rain, another expert said.

“Since the cyclone is away from the coast taking up a large share of the moisture, the monsoon rains may not be widespread at least for the current week. It’s not a classical monsoon onset. The rains we are seeing over Kerala is the monsoon picking up the leftover moisture from the cyclone,” said Roxy Mathew Koll, climate scientist at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

And overall, the monsoon could disappoint this year, said another.

“The monsoon is already delayed over Kerala, and we have not observed high temperatures in North India (Western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, etc.) which are usually experienced in May-June. These high temperatures lead to the formation of a low-pressure area in the north that pulls the monsoonal winds. RMSI’s assessment of the situation suggests a 30-40% probability of moderately deficient rainfall in these states,” said Pushpendra Johari, senior vice president, sustainability, RMSI, a global disaster risk management firm.

There is also a minority view that the onset will be normal.

“The cyclone will not do any serious harm to the onset process. Conditions are becoming more favourable now for the Kerala onset as IMD says. By June 10 conditions will be far better with the cyclone moving away. Monsoon may enter even Karnataka. By the time the cyclone dissipates, the Bay of Bengal will also become very active. Therefore, the onset process will be smooth for the next four to five days,” said M Rajeevan, former secretary, ministry of earth sciences.

There was rapid intensification of Cyclone Biparjoy due to a very warm Arabian Sea that super charged the cyclone, experts said.

“As per IMD cyclone Biparjoy has intensified rapidly from deep depression (55.65 KMPH) to very severe cyclone (121 KMPH) in just 24hrs. That is an increase in windspeed of 65 KMPH in 24hrs which is rapid intensification.

High sea surface temperatures (31-32 degree C) which is 2-3 degree above normal; high ocean heat content has led to very warm ocean surface and subsurface conditions. Along with this vigrous upper atmospheric level outflow, and moderate wind shear has aided the system to intensify rapidly,” Vineet Singh explained.

Koll had tweeted that the imprint of climate change on the Arabian Sea is clear. “The increase in cyclone activity in the Arabian Sea is tightly linked to the rising ocean temperatures and increased availability of moisture under global warming. Arabian Sea used to be cool, but now it is a warm pool,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

On Wednesday evening, Biparjoy intensified to a very severe cyclone clocking winds of 120 to 130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph over eastcentral Arabian Sea. It was about 860 km west-southwest of Goa, 940 km southwest of Mumbai, 1000 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1300 km south of Karachi.

It would intensify further and move nearly northwards during next 12 hours. It would then move north-northwestwards during subsequent 3 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON