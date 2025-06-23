Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Espionage case: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's judicial custody extended by 2 weeks

PTI |
Jun 23, 2025 06:34 PM IST

Espionage case: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's judicial custody extended by 2 weeks

Hisar, A local court on Monday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on suspicion of espionage last month.

Malhotra is currently under judicial custody, which has been extended by the court, her lawyer said.

"Her judicial remand has been further extended by 14 days and the next date of hearing has been fixed by the court on July 7," Malhotra's lawyer Kumar Mukesh said.

The 33-year-old YouTuber appeared before the court through video-conferencing, he said.

On June 9, another court had rejected her regular bail plea.

The police had opposed the bail and argued that the investigation in this case is still going on.

Hisar Police arrested Malhotra on suspicion of espionage on May 16 and she was subsequently remanded to five days of police custody by the court.

Following the completion of the remand, the court extended the custody by four days after the police sought to question her further.

On May 26, the court remanded her to judicial custody for 14 days, which was further extended later. Malhotra, who hails from the city, ran a YouTube channel "Travel with JO".

She was arrested at the New Aggarsain Extension and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Hisar Police previously said no evidence had emerged to indicate Malhotra had access to any military- or defence-related information but claimed she was in contact with some people, aware that they were Pakistani Intelligence Operatives .

Police sources had previously said she was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistani High Commission, since November 2023. India expelled Danish on May 13 for allegedly indulging in espionage.

The police had last month claimed Pakistani intelligence operatives were developing Malhotra as an asset.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

