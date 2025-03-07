Essential supplies airlifted to avalanche-hit Pangi in Himachal, wet spell expected from March 9

Essential supplies, including blankets, tarpaulins, kitchen utensils, solar lights, shoes, warm clothes, food items, and medicines, were airdropped in the avalanche-hit Kumar village in Pangi tehsil of Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. Essential supplies airdropped in avalanche-hit Kumar village, Pangi, including blankets, food, medicines, and warm clothes. (Pic used for representation)(PTI)

The airdrop was carried out by the district administration and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after an avalanche on Wednesday blocked roads, leaving residents in need of essential services, they said.

The Chamba-Tissa main road was also blocked near Pukhri on Thursday due to a landslide, further impacting connectivity, they added.

The situation has been particularly tough for patients in the remote Pangi area. A 53-year-old man, Sher Singh of Hudan Batori village, who fell unconscious, had to be carried on a makeshift stretcher for 16 km on snow by local youths from Pangi to Killar, where he was hospitalised, reports reaching here said.

It took the villagers 10 hours to cover the snow-laden stretch, highlighting the dire situation caused by the weather conditions, officials said.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh experienced dry weather in the past 24 hours. Moderate fog was observed in Mandi, while gusty winds swept through Tabo, the meteorological office said.

A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region from March 9, bringing a wet spell to the state until March 12, it said.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district remained the coldest in the state at minus 12.4 degrees Celsius.

However, daytime temperatures rose significantly, with Mandi recording a high of 30 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, the Met office added.