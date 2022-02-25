Evacuation flight turns back mid-air

New Delhi: An Air India flight - AI 1947 - that took off for Kyiv at 7.24am on Thursday from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to bring back Indian nationals looking to leave Ukraine, had to turn back midway after Kyiv’s Boryspil International Airport was closed for civilian flights due to an invasion by Russia.

The Air India flight landed back in Delhi at 12.35pm. Seven crew members were on board the plane that was dispatched to bring back Ukraine-based Indians who wanted to leave due to the escalating conflict.

“Flights were flown for Ukraine earlier. Today also flights were flown to Ukraine but after three hours when things started escalating, those flights came back. Whenever the air space will open, we’ll fly the flights again,” Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union minister for civil aviation, told reporters.

The flight had to turn back when it was flying over Iran at 10am IST, said airport officials with knowledge of developments. The decision was taken after Iran’s air traffic control (ATC) informed the flight’s pilots about Ukrainian airspace being closed for civilian airlines.

“The pilot in command informed the Delhi ATC that he had to return as the Ukrainian airport had issued a notice to airmen (also called NOTAM),” said a Delhi airport official, requesting anonymity.

According to airline officials, the flight left Delhi after cross-checking developments and details about the destination airport in Kyiv. “However, it was only hours after the aircraft departed [Delhi] that Ukraine announced the airport closure and... we were forced to fly back,” said an Air India official, requesting anonymity.

It was Air India’s second special flight aimed at flying back Indian citizens from Ukraine. The first flight successfully operated on Tuesday, bringing back 242 Indians.

Ukraine International Airlines operated a special flight to Delhi on Thursday morning, just a few hours before Ukraine shut its airspace. It brought back around 180 stranded Indians. It flew back to Ras Al-Khaimah in UAE in the evening and was awaiting clearance to fly to Kyiv.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv asked stranded Indians to carry their passports and required documents at all times.

”Arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals. The embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalised, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country,” the embassy’s initial statement read.

Parth Satpathy, the ambassador of India to Ukraine, urged stranded Indians to stay calm. He assured that the embassy was doing it’s best to help and the Government of India was trying to find a solution.

In its second advisory on Thursday, the embassy assured shelter to stranded Indian students without a place to stay in Kyiv. It’s advisory read, ‘We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/ bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby shelters, many of which are located in underground metros.”