Evening brief: 2 booked for sending obscene messages to BJP MP Pragya Thakur and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Two booked for sending obscene messages, videos to Pragya Thakur

Two unidentified people were on Monday booked for sending obscene messages and videos to Pragya Singh Thakur, a member of Parliament from Bhopal. Read more

No Hindutva in our politics, Muslims not untouchables, says BJP ally

Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel on Monday said her party is ideologically different from ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that they had no association with “Hindutva and all those issues”. Read more

Birthplace Indore to honour Lata Mangeshkar with music academy and museum

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that a music academy and museum will be built in Indore in the memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday. Read more

Skoda Slavia sedan arrives at dealerships across India before official launch

Skoda Slavia sedan has started arriving at dealerships across the country ahead of its official launch which is scheduled to take place early March. Slavia is a premium mid-size sedan from Skoda and is the second key product from the Czechs under the India 2.0 Project, after Kushaq SUV. Read more

Man slips and falls on Delhi Metro tracks, CISF personnel saves his life. Watch

A video of a policeman saving a man’s life was recently posted on the official Twitter handle of CISF. The incident took place at Delhi’s Shahdara Metro Station. The cop is now being hailed as hero by many. Read more

What kind of diet to follow before workout? Rujuta Diwekar offers tips

Workouts are one of the most important parts of keeping ourselves fit. With the work from home culture establishing itself as a way of life in our day-to-day affairs, it is getting extremely important to move our body and stretch it. Read more

Urmila Matondkar reacts to remarks on Shah Rukh Khan 'spitting' at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral: 'We have deteriorated...'

Actor Urmila Matondkar has come out in support of actor Shah Rukh Khan after several people online blamed him for 'spitting' at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral in Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Read more

BCCI secretary Jay Shah gives his verdict on Ramiz Raja's 4-nation T20I series proposal involving India, Pakistan

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday gave his verdict on PCB chairman Ramiz Raja's proposal for an annual four-nation T20I series involving India and Pakistan, along with England and Australia. Read more

Watch| ‘Not Hindutva’: Watch RSS chief Bhagwat’s stinging attack on Dharam Sansad events