Evening brief: Amit Shah slams Charanjit Channi on breach in PM Modi's security, and all the latest news

‘Can a CM who...’: Amit Shah questions Charanjit Singh Channi on breach in PM Modi's security

Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday sought to know if the chief minister, who failed to provide a secure route to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be able to keep the state safe.

Anna Hazare ‘suspends’ proposed hunger strike against Maha govt's wine sale policy

The social activist said on Sunday the state govt has assured him it will consider citizens' views before going ahead with the decision to allow sale of wine at walk-in stores and supermarkets.

Canada govt says exploring all options to end Covid protest

The so-called Freedom Convoy is becoming a political quagmire for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with many Canadians holding him personally responsible for escalating the situation.

Naagin 6 Twitter reactions: Fans love Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal, ‘Professor’ straight out of Money Heist

Naagin season 6 premiered on ColorsTV on Saturday and fans of Tejasswi Prakash are praising her performance. Her co-star Simba Nagpal got fans' love as well.

Spinach to strawberries: Best foods for your child's teeth

Parents try to do their best to ensure overall development and well-being. Just like other aspects of health, keeping good dental hygiene is very crucial considering it can prevent many diseases from developing in the mouth.