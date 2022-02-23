Home / India News / Evening brief: BJP demands Nawab Malik's resignation after his arrest in money laundering case, and all the latest news
Evening brief: BJP demands Nawab Malik's resignation after his arrest in money laundering case, and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case. (HT/File photo)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 04:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

'Nawab Malik has been arrested, he should resign', demands BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra has called for the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party leader and minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate today in connection with a money laundering linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Read more.

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking cancellation of offline examinations for class 10th and 12th to be conducted by all state boards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the National Institute of Open Schooling. Read more.

UP polls: Dynasts-backed mafias grabbed rations meant for poor, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday continued his attack on the Samajwadi Party government in Kaushambi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Read more.

'I won't have much role in telling them each and everything': Rohit identifies 3 'leaders' in Team India barring Kohli

India captain Rohit Sharma has said that he does not need to give too much guidance to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as they are mature enough to take decisions on their own. Read more.

Tata Safari, Nexon, Harrier, Punch SUVs get Kaziranga edition: Details here

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced the launch of its much-awaited Kaziranga edition of SUVs. Read more.

Virat Kohli wears turban for ad shoot with Anushka Sharma, fan asks: 'Are they making Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi 2'

Pictures of Virat Kohli sporting a turban and Anushka Sharma in a de-glam desi avatar from the sets of an ad shoot emerged on Wednesday. Read more.

 

 

