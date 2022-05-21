Evening brief: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Ukraine-Ladakh', 'Kerosene' comments, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Ukraine-Ladakh', 'Kerosene' comments, says he is a habitual offender

The BJP on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech at the Ideas of India conference at Cambridge University where Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the NDA government. Read more

DU professor Ratan Lal, arrested over Gyanvapi Mosque post, gets bail

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi University professor Ratan Lal, who was arrested on Friday over a social media post allegedly intended to outrage reli­gious beliefs after the alleged discovery of ‘Shivling’ inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, on furnishing a bond of ₹50,000 and surety on the like amount. Read more

Govt to come up with Truecaller-like KYC-based name display system

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is planning to develop a system to help mobile phone users identify a caller's identity, a top official told news agency PTI. Read more

IPL 2022: RCB change their Twitter profile picture in support of MI; post letter to Rohit and co. ahead of DC clash

The Delhi Capitals face a must-win clash against Mumbai Indians to qualify for the playoffs of the 2022 Indian Premier League. Read more

Kangana Ranaut congratulates Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending Bollywood’s ‘dry spell’

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has raked in ₹14 crore at the box office on its opening day. Read more

Freemantle to Pinnacles Desert; five popular day trips from Perth

The entry point into Australia from the west, Perth is the capital of Western Australia, the nation’s largest state. Read more

Viral video: Agra bride opens fire in the air before entering in-laws' house

A video of a bride opening fire before entering her in-laws' house in U.P's Agra has gone viral. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail