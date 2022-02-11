Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: BSF arrests 6 Pakistani nationals during search op in Gujarat's Bhuj and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: BSF arrests 6 Pakistani nationals during search op in Gujarat's Bhuj and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The border forces had also seized 11 Pakistani fishing boats from the creek area of Harami Nalla. (Representational Image)(ANI)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 04:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BSF arrests 6 Pakistani nationals during search op in Gujarat's Bhuj

At least six Pakistani nationals were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday in the Harami Nalla area in Gujarat's Bhuj. Read More

Gurugram building tragedy: FIR against builders, DSP-level officers probing case

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said on Friday a first information report (FIR) was filed in the Gurugram building collapse case in which at least two lives were lost a day ago. Read More

N Chandrasekaran gets second term at Tata Sons

N Chandrasekaran was on Friday reappointment as the chairman of Tata Sons - the holding company of the salt-to-software Tata Group - for a second five-year term. Read More

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli hits new decade-long low with two-ball duck; surpasses Raina, Sehwag in unwanted ODI list

RELATED STORIES

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Friday hit a new low in ODI cricket in almost a decade following a two-ball duck in the third and final game of the series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Read More

Arunachal Pradesh CM shares video of artiste singing traditional Monpa song

Music knows no boundaries as it can entice anyone and it is especially true when one listens to the traditional songs of different regions. Often people also get lost in the melody and rhythm of those tunes. Read More

Sonam Kapoor questions why turban is seen as ‘choice’ but not hijab amid row

Sonam Kapoor weighed in on the raging hijab controversy in Karnataka and asked why turbans can be a choice but a hijab cannot. She shared a post on Instagram Stories, featuring a picture collage. Read More

Watch: China unwilling to return Netaji files to India, reveals Modi govt

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP