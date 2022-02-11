Evening brief: BSF arrests 6 Pakistani nationals during search op in Gujarat's Bhuj and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BSF arrests 6 Pakistani nationals during search op in Gujarat's Bhuj

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least six Pakistani nationals were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday in the Harami Nalla area in Gujarat's Bhuj. Read More

Gurugram building tragedy: FIR against builders, DSP-level officers probing case

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said on Friday a first information report (FIR) was filed in the Gurugram building collapse case in which at least two lives were lost a day ago. Read More

N Chandrasekaran gets second term at Tata Sons

N Chandrasekaran was on Friday reappointment as the chairman of Tata Sons - the holding company of the salt-to-software Tata Group - for a second five-year term. Read More

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli hits new decade-long low with two-ball duck; surpasses Raina, Sehwag in unwanted ODI list

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Friday hit a new low in ODI cricket in almost a decade following a two-ball duck in the third and final game of the series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Read More

Arunachal Pradesh CM shares video of artiste singing traditional Monpa song

Music knows no boundaries as it can entice anyone and it is especially true when one listens to the traditional songs of different regions. Often people also get lost in the melody and rhythm of those tunes. Read More

Sonam Kapoor questions why turban is seen as ‘choice’ but not hijab amid row

Sonam Kapoor weighed in on the raging hijab controversy in Karnataka and asked why turbans can be a choice but a hijab cannot. She shared a post on Instagram Stories, featuring a picture collage. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: China unwilling to return Netaji files to India, reveals Modi govt

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON