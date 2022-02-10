Evening brief: Cryptocurrencies threat to macroeconomy, says RBI Guv and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

RBI chief says cryptos a threat to macroeconomy, refers to 17thC ‘tulip mania’

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said private cryptocurrencies were a threat to macroeconomy and financial stability, and would undermine the central bank’s ability to deal with challenges on the two fronts. Read more

Maharashtra civil society groups identify 4 sources of waste in Aarey, seek govt help

Volunteers with the Save Aarey movement and local NGO Empower Foundation have identified four major sources of waste inside Aarey Colony, namely dry household waste from Adivasi settlements, mixed waste from stables, garbage left by tourists, and construction debris that is brought in and dumped in an organised fashion by trucks. Read more

Jayant Chaudhary talks of positive politics to counter PM’s '2 boys' jibe'

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘two boys’ jibe saying the latter may call him whatever he wished to and that his party wanted to promote positive politics. Read more

Snow, freezing cold hits power generation in Himachal

Power generation in all major hydroelectric projects of Himachal Pradesh, including the 1,500-MW Nathpa-Jhakri project, the 412-MW Rampur project, both run by the Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam, and the JSW-promoted Karcham-Wangtoo project, has dropped by 75% to 80% due to reduced water discharge in rivers amid freezing cold conditions in the higher reaches. Read more

'I made the decisions but someone else took its credit': Rahane fires cryptic shot about India's Test win in Australia

One year ago, Ajinkya Rahane was at the forefront of India's memorable Test series win in Australia, but today the same people who had made him the toast of the nation, want the batter out of the team. Read more

Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV launch date announced, to reveal full EV plan soon

Mahindra on Thursday has announced that it will launch the fully electric version of the XUV300 SUV in India in the third or fourth quarter of 2023. Also, the homegrown auto manufacturer has said that it will reveal its complete EV strategy in near future. Read more

Weight loss: Green tea to vegetable juice; healthy drinks to include in daily diet

Planning to lose weight in a healthy way, but not quite sure how to make the beginning? Losing weight sustainably requires one to make permanent changes in their daily habits. Read more

Lata Mangeshkar's ashes immersed in Nashik's Ramkund, family attends prayer ritual

The family of Lata Mangeshkar bid farewell to the legendary singer, who died on February 6. On Thursday, Lata Mangeshkar's family members visited Nashik and immersed her ashes in the sacred Pavitra Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari River. Read more