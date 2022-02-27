Evening brief: Indian embassy in Ukraine's latest message to stranded nationals and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Move from conflict zones to west: Indian embassy in Ukraine's latest message to stranded nationals

In a latest message to the stranded Indian nationals in war-gripped Ukraine, the Indian embassy in the east European country has asked them to move away from the conflict areas to the western side owing to “security situation and extant regulations”. Read more

Sporadic violence marks Bengal civic polls; police attacked in 2 districts

There were clashes between supporters of different parties at Jangipur. In Murshidabad’s Berhampore town, Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the local Lok Sabha member, faced obstruction from TMC workers when he was going to cast his vote. Read more

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra reacts to becoming ‘nani’, says baby doesn't have name yet: 'Waiting for the pandit'

Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra has revealed that the actor has not finalised a name for her newborn baby yet. Priyanka and her singer husband Nick Jonas became first time parents last month with the birth of their baby daughter via a surrogate. Read more

Gavaskar issues huge warning to Rohit Sharma, Dravid despite SL series win: 'An issue IND can't sweep under the carpet'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar picked a flaw in India's T20I series win against Sri Lanka on Saturday in Dharamsala, that resulted in the team's 11th consecutive win in the format and a third successive series victory, issuing a huge warning to captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. Read more

'Infinity and beyond': Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrate 8 years of love

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman celebrated their 8th love anniversary a day back. Milind, who is an actor, supermodel, Television personality and a fitness enthusiast, celebrated his eight years of journey with Ankita Konwar – his wife Read more