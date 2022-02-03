Evening brief: Former minister Natwar Singh counters Rahul Gandhi's remarks on China-Pakistan and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Not completely accurate’: Natwar Singh counters Rahul Gandhi's remarks on China-Pakistan ties

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a speech in the Lok Sabha, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of bringing China and Pakistan closer, former external affairs minister K Natwar Singh said on Thursday that Gandhi's remarks were 'not completely accurate.' Read more

'Go back there and perform': Ganguly advices India's middle-order duo to play Ranji Trophy and rediscover form

After a two-year hiatus, the Ranji Trophy is set to return in Indian cricket. India's premier First-Class domestic competition will be played in two phases – the first starting later this month and the knockouts stage after the IPL – and it must have been quite the challenge for the BCCI to schedule a window. Read more

Mahaan trailer shows Vikram’s transformation from a principled teacher to a bootlegger. Watch

The trailer of Amazon Prime’s upcoming Tamil film Mahaan, starring Vikram in the lead, was unveiled on Wednesday. The trailer tracks the story of Vikram’s character - a teacher with Gandhian principles, who turns into a bootlegger. Read more

2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV price to increase by ₹1 lakh from April

Within months of launching the 2022 Kodiaq facelift SUV in India, Skoda will increase the price of the flagship model. Skoda Auto India has released the new price for the 2022 Kodiaq SUV which will be effective from April 1 this year. Read more

Authoring your first book is no easy feat. Check out these tips by experts

If you are a bookworm, chances are that you grew up dreaming of writing a novel one day but only a few of us end up being authors and make that dream come true while others keep the task of authoring a book in the “eventually” pile. Read more

Astronaut aboard ISS posts ten pics showing her latest ‘obsession’

Astronaut Kayla Barron regularly takes to Instagram to give a glimpse of the outer space to people. Currently staying aboard the International Space Station as a member of Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-3, she did the same in her latest post too. Read more

'Shameful':US snipes at China for making Galwan PLA soldier Olympics torchbearer

A massive controversy has now erupted after China chose Qi Fabao - PLA regiment commander who was a part of the Chinese forces during the deadly Galwan clashes in June 2020, as the torchbearer for the 3-day relay event at Beijing Winter Olympics. Watch here

