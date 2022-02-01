Evening brief: France hands over 3 Rafale fighter jets with India-specific enhancements to IAF and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

France hands over 3 Rafale fighter jets with India-specific enhancements to IAF

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday received three of the last four Rafale fighter jets, as reported by Hindustan Times earlier. Read More

How the Budget reflects continuity and contains inflation

The Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday may have disappointed those who were either expecting freebees or opportunism ahead of the assembly polls in five states, including crucial polls in Uttar Pradesh. Read More

Union Budget 2022 in numbers: Covid spending, fiscal deficit and GST collection

Presenting the Union Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman talked about the strides made by India in various sectors, especially during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Read More

IPL 2022 mega auction: Full list of 590 players that will go under the hammer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the full list if 590 cricketers who will go under the hammer during the two-day mega-auction for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022. Read More

Maruti Suzuki car sales drop slightly to 154,379 units in January 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Tuesday has announced that it sold a total of 154,379 units in January 2022, down from the car brand's January 2021 sales record of 160,752. Read More

Kangana Ranaut confirms hosting her 'first show ever' for 'boss lady' Ekta Kapoor, deletes post later

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday confirmed, in a now-deleted post, that she will be hosting her 'first show ever'. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

World Cancer Day: Early signs of kidney cancer you should not ignore

Kidneys are a pair of bean-shaped organs located on either side of the backbone and under the rib cage. Like other internal organs, they too play a cruical role, in removing waste and extra fluid from your body. Read More

France hands over 3 Rafale fighter jets with India-specific enhancements to IAF

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON