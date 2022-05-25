Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: Govt sets up panel to regulate online gaming, and all the latest news
Evening brief: Govt sets up panel to regulate online gaming, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
A group of ministers has found merit in imposing 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online gaming to bring it at par with levies on casinos, racecourses and gambling.(REUTERS)
Published on May 25, 2022 05:02 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Govt sets up panel to regulate online gaming

The government has set up a committee to regulate online gaming and to identify a ministry to oversee it, according to documents HT has examined. Read more 

Postal official placed IPL bets with 1 crore deposited by 20 customers, caught

A postal department official in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested on charges that he spent money handed over by customers for fixed deposit accounts on gambling, police said on Wednesday. Read more

'Dhoni's reflexes are like an F1 driver and mind is like 5-star General. Like Sachin Tendulkar, MSD is one in a billion'

There is none like the great MS Dhoni. Even two years after retiring from international cricket, Dhoni is one of the fittest cricketers you would come across. Read more   

Dhanush may get his own The Gray Man spinoff, say directors Russo Brothers: ‘We wrote the character keeping him in mind’

RELATED STORIES

On Tuesday, the trailer of Russo Brothers' big-budget action film The Gray Man was released. Read more 

Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

The two-wheeler has been offered in three riding modes Eco, City and Turbo Mode. Read more

Can monkeypox and Covid-19 co-exist? Here's what an expert has to say

As monkeypox cases are rising rapidly in different parts of the world it is natural for people to feel concerned about contracting it. Read more 

Kid holds annoyed baby sister’s hand to cheer her up during road trip. Watch

A wholesome video showcasing a sweet moment between a brother and a sister is winning people’s hearts. Watch here 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

