Evening brief: Govt sets up panel to regulate online gaming, and all the latest news

Govt sets up panel to regulate online gaming

The government has set up a committee to regulate online gaming and to identify a ministry to oversee it, according to documents HT has examined. Read more

Postal official placed IPL bets with ₹1 crore deposited by 20 customers, caught

A postal department official in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested on charges that he spent money handed over by customers for fixed deposit accounts on gambling, police said on Wednesday. Read more

'Dhoni's reflexes are like an F1 driver and mind is like 5-star General. Like Sachin Tendulkar, MSD is one in a billion'

There is none like the great MS Dhoni. Even two years after retiring from international cricket, Dhoni is one of the fittest cricketers you would come across. Read more

Dhanush may get his own The Gray Man spinoff, say directors Russo Brothers: ‘We wrote the character keeping him in mind’

On Tuesday, the trailer of Russo Brothers' big-budget action film The Gray Man was released. Read more

Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at ₹41,999

The two-wheeler has been offered in three riding modes Eco, City and Turbo Mode. Read more

Can monkeypox and Covid-19 co-exist? Here's what an expert has to say

As monkeypox cases are rising rapidly in different parts of the world it is natural for people to feel concerned about contracting it. Read more

Kid holds annoyed baby sister’s hand to cheer her up during road trip. Watch

A wholesome video showcasing a sweet moment between a brother and a sister is winning people’s hearts. Watch here

