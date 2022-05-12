Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: Jharkhand govt suspends IAS Pooja Singhal in money laundering case, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Jharkhand govt suspends IAS Pooja Singhal in money laundering case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal is on the ED radar. 
Published on May 12, 2022 04:51 PM IST
HT News Desk

Jharkhand govt suspends IAS Pooja Singhal in money laundering case

The Jharkhand government has suspended state mining secretary Pooja Singhal after she was arrested Wednesday. Read more  

'Ravindra Jadeja's career at Chennai Super Kings might have come to an end': Michael Vaughan

Is everything alright between Ravindra Jadeja and the Chennai Super Kings? Amid reports of tension between CSK and the star all-rounder. Read more 

Saba Azad makes relationship with Hrithik Roshan official as he reacts on her international project. See her reply

Actor Hrithik Roshan and singer-actor Saba Azad, who are rumoured to be dating, just confirmed their relationship on social media. Read more

Woman posts lip-syncing video, people say she looks like Alia Bhatt

If you are a regular user of the Internet, you may have seen videos that show lookalikes of celebrities. Watch video 

