Evening brief: Kartikeya Sharma’s nomination in Haryana may queer the pitch for the Congress, and all the latest news

Why Kartikeya Sharma’s nomination in Haryana may queer the pitch for the Congress

Former Congress leader Venod Sharma’s son Kartikeya Sharma’s last-minute nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana raises the possibility of significant cross-voting in the election, people aware of the matter said. Read more

‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’: Defence ministry orders Astra missiles worth ₹3,000 crore

In a big boost to India’s push for self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector, the Union ministry of defence on Tuesday signed a ₹2,971-crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) to equip the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy with the Astra Mk-I beyond visual range air-to-air missiles and associated equipment. Read more

High fees forcing students to go to places like Ukraine: SC

Education has become a big industry in the country and students, who cannot afford to pay the high cost of medical courses, are going to countries such as Ukraine, said the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Read more

'He was swinging the ball at 145kph just like the old days': Harbhajan hails veteran India pacer's 'splendid comeback'

The IPL 2022 was yet another memorable season for the fast bowlers. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Wanindu Hasaranga may have emerged as the top two leading wicket-takers but the pacers weren't far behind. Read more

World No Tobacco Day: 4 ways chewing tobacco or smoking can affect your oral health

Tobacco is highly addictive and before your realise it can put you at risk of various cardiovascular, respiratory diseases, cancers and many other deadly diseases. Read more

'Take the Hill': Anand Mahindra recalls wise words of former President APJ Abdul Kalam after M&M shares touch new high

After shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) touched a new high and topped ₹1,000 mark for the first time, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share about the achievement. Read more

