Evening brief: KCR's office says he is unwell as Telangana CM skips PM Modi event in Hyderabad, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP questions KCR's ‘illness’ as Telangana CM skips PM Modi event

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is not well and suffering from fever, his office said on Saturday, as the chief minister was not present to welcome PM Modi at the airport. Read more

On hijab row, BJP counters Rahul Gandhi, says why don't you make it mandatory

The Karnataka hijab row escalated on Saturday with the BJP attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue. Read more

Odisha journalist killed in IED blast reportedly planted by Maoists

A 43-year-old journalist of Odia daily, Dharitri, died in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Saturday afternoon while he was trying to go near posters put up by suspected Maoists warning people not to vote in the coming panchayat polls in Mohangiri village in Madanpur-Rampur block, police said. Read more

Lata Mangeshkar's health critical, informs hospital

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again. Read more

'It's certainly on my mind': Captain Rohit Sharma has his say on Kuldeep, Chahal playing together in ODI series vs WI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday gave his verdict in the chances of featuring Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav together in the ODI series against West Indies which will begin from February 6 onwards in Ahmedabad. Read more

Rujuta Diwekar demonstrates the benefits of sitting cross-legged

Not working out and not moving our body enough comes with multiple health hazards – it causes back pain, decreases our flexibility and also makes us lazy. Read more.