Evening brief: Mumbai’s Shivaji Park preps for Lata Mangeshkar’s cremation and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai’s Shivaji Park preps for Lata Mangeshkar’s cremation, PM Modi to attend

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The funeral of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be conducted at around 6.16 pm on the open ground of Shivaji Park on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at Shivaji Park at around 5.45-6.00 pm to pay tribute to the iconic singer. Read more

Maharashtra announces holiday on Monday to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a public holiday on Monday to mourn the death of Lata Mangeshkar. A two-day "state mourning" will be observed on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Read more

IND vs WI: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes second-fastest Indian spinner to incredible milestone

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday reached an incredible milestone during the first ODI match of the three-match series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, becoming India's second-fastest spinner to the feat. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam Kher meets Asha Bhosle after Lata Mangeshkar's death, shares their pic: 'I could feel Asha Ji's sense of loss'

Anupam Kher was among the many Bollywood celebrities who rushed to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's residence to pay respects. The actor met her sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosle and shared ‘some smiles and some tears’ with her. Asha had met Lata the last time on Saturday. Read more

Shweta Tripathi's weekend workout routine: Bent over cable rows

Shweta Tripathi loves her time in the gym. The actor, who is being trained by fitness trainer Tridev Pandey, swears by high intensity workouts and the snippets of her fitness routine are drool-worthy as well as motivations in itself. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON