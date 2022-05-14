Evening brief: ‘Not feeling safe', say Kashmiri Pandits protesting Rahul Bhat's killing and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Not feeling safe', say Kashmiri Pandits protesting Rahul Bhat's killing

The outrage over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat continues. On Saturday, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community staged protest in Srinagar, reiterating their demand for security by the J&K administration. Read More

Biplab Deb quits as Tripura CM. Which other BJP CMs resigned before polls

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb on Saturday resigned, just a year before the state goes to polls. The BJP legislative party will meet at 5 pm to pick its new leader. Read More

CBI probes pan-India IPL betting racket with links to Pakistan

Acting on “reliable” information that a network of individuals involved in cricket betting are influencing the outcome of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on the basis of inputs received from Pakistan, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation against certain private individuals and “unknown public servants” based in Delhi, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Hyderabad. Read More

‘I spoke to him and…’: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on why Ambati Rayudu posted but later deleted IPL retirement tweet

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) star batter Ambati Rayudu on Saturday took to Twitter to announce that the ongoing 2022n Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be his last. Read More

Cannes 2022: When Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan made their grand debuts on the film festival red carpet

The Cannes Film Festival is all set to begin in full swing from May 17, and many Indian celebrities will walk the red carpet. Read More

Shah Rukh Khan tells Suhana Khan to take day off from Archies shoot, give him a hug, she says 'I'm a working actor now'

Suhana Khan has been in news, partly due to her famous parents Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan. But on Saturday with The Archies teaser taking over Instagram and love pouring in from celebs and fans alike, the discussion was about Suhana's work. Read More

