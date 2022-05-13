Evening brief: Owaisi responds to Sena's fury over Aurangzeb tomb visit, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Lions move on…': Owaisi responds to Sena fury over Aurangzeb tomb visit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Shiv Sena on Friday launched an all out attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. Read more

Slain Kashmiri Pandit’s wife alleges conspiracy, says ‘nobody protected him’

The wife of Rahul Bhat, a government employee who was shot dead by terrorists a day ago inside his office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Read more

Indian high commissioner meets new Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

India's high commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, on Friday met the island nation's new prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, a day after the latter's appointment to the post. Read more

Will BBMP polls be further delayed? Bommai government weighs options

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the backfoot after Supreme Court's order to hold local body elections within two weeks' time, the Karnataka government is in a fluster. Read more

What are the early signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis; know from expert

Rheumatoid arthritis can significantly lower quality of life, affecting mobility of a person and causing joint damage which only gets worse as the disease progresses. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON